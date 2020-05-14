Informa’s (INF) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (down from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.02) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Informa from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 708.82 ($9.32).

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 420 ($5.52). 4,787,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £13,011.96 ($17,116.50).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

