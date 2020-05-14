ING Groep NV Buys 227,652 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 746.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,652 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

