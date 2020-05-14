ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.99.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,022,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

