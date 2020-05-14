ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,856 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 30,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 813,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 21,200,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

