ING Groep NV Has $12.84 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,391.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.52. 2,552,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

