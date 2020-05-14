ING Groep NV Has $14.06 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 476.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.11% of Mplx worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mplx by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 57,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mplx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mplx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,274,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,448.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 426,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 399,383 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 3,670,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

