ING Groep NV Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,903,000 after buying an additional 183,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,795,000 after buying an additional 1,681,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,549,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,985,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 756,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,197,000 after buying an additional 440,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $68.79. 4,541,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

