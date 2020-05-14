ING Groep NV Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176,080 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

TWTR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,349,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.