ING Groep NV Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,868 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.44. 1,748,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

