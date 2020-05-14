ING Groep NV Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 40,936,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,847,486. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

