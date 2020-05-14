ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 675.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,947. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $288.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,015 shares of company stock worth $84,354,755. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.