ING Groep NV Purchases 8,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,821,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

