ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 475.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.05. 379,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,716. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.83. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

