ING Groep NV Sells 196,979 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,979 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,989,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

