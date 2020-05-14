Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

