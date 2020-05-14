Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126,800.36 and approximately $6,843.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,337,026 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

