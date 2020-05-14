Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innate Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

