Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

