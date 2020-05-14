Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Sells $3,299,100.00 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ford Tamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inphi alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 888,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 291.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after acquiring an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 73.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after acquiring an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inphi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $22,881,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.