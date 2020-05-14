Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $8,857,697.94 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $1,103,062.08.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $108.45. 888,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Inphi by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inphi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

