Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $13,752,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $117.21.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $1,103,062.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,518 shares of company stock worth $6,765,948. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

