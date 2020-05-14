Insider Buying: Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Buys 28,250 Shares of Stock

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APYX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 77,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical Corp has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 978.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 118,893 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 15.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 66,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

