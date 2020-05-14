Insider Buying: China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Director George L. Ball purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, China Metro Rural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

