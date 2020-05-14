Insider Buying: Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRK traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,787,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Comstock Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.