Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases 20,555 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 20,555 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,553.00.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 1,601,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,806. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $402.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

