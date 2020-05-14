Insider Buying: Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) COO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 691,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

