Insider Buying: Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) VP Purchases 4,557 Shares of Stock

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) VP Patrick J. Griffin acquired 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $38,734.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 521,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,339. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ESCA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 29,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,694. Escalade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 450,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 564,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.