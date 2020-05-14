Insider Buying: ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International Inc has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 93.8% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 328,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

