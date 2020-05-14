Insider Buying: Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $19,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,373.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 106,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,395. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

