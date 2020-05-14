Insider Buying: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Purchases 275 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Scott Keiper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 12,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

