Insider Buying: Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) CEO Buys 64,516 Shares of Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STRO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%. Research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

