Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Sells 14,649 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $736,551.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,775.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Appian by 127.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 129.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Appian by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

