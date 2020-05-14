Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 896,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,969. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $660.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $154,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

