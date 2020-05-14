Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 571,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,805. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,843,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

