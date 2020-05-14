Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 8,633 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $518,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,162 shares in the company, valued at $27,808,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 153,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,431. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.