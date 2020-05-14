Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $324,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 644,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,850. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $563.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 160,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 135,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.