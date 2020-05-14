Insider Selling: MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Sells 17,745 Shares of Stock

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rietbrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 1,139,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,215 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 1,559,918 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Scotiabank downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

