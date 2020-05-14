Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 9,595 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,814. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

