Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin D. Madaus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $84,032.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $32,624.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Martin D. Madaus sold 4,400 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $89,540.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00.

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 154,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,799. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanterix by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

