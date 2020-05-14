Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duncan Cocroft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.93. The stock had a trading volume of 682,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,081. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,536.18 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

