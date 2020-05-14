Insights Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1,037.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1,037.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

