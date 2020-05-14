Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Announces Earnings Results

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Shares of ISIG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 63,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,112.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,446,229 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 146,981 shares of company stock valued at $97,598. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

