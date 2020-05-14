Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,415. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.