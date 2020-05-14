Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 955 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 9,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in 3M by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 16,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

