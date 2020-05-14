Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,502,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.09. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

