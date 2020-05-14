Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $315,734,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,865. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.