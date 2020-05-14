Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

