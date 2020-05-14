Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 370,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 153,411 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 30,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.