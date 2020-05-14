Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 968,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of INS stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

