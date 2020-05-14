Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

EIFZF remained flat at $$17.91 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

About Inter Pipeline

